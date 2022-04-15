Controlled burn near DeSoto blows smoke, ash to Omaha area

Wind carried smoke and ash from a controlled burn at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge in Iowa to the Omaha metro area Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents from Ralston to Benson reported thick smoke and falling ash beginning late Friday morning. By the evening, a haze lingered over the downtown area.

The smoke came from a prescribed burn at the refuge about 30 miles north of downtown Omaha. Prescribed or controlled wildfires are a common land management technique used to clear old brush and prevent unexpected fires.

Smoke plumes appeared to be thinning as of 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, but it is unclear when the haze will lift.

