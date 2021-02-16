Controlled power outages end in Omaha; thousands of OPPD customers lost power

The Omaha Public Power District instituted rolling power outages Tuesday after the Southwest Power Pool, a regional power transmission organization, directed member utilities to do so to deal with high demand across the regional power grid because of record cold.
SPP is declaring an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3 effective immediately for our entire 14-state balancing authority area. Systemwide generating capacity has dropped below our current load of ~42 GW due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas. pic.twitter.com/AfK3A9i9Ps— Southwest Power Pool (@SPPorg) February 16, 2021
OPPD announced at 10:25 a.m. that the outages had ended.
At the peak of the blackouts, around 8:55 a.m., more than 34,300 OPPD customers were without power.
The first round of power outages began at 6:50 a.m. and mostly affected Sarpy County customers. They lasted about an hour. Another round began in Douglas County about 7:25 a.m. and continued for about an hour. Subsequent rounds kicked in at 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
The temperature at Omaha's Eppley Airfield at 7:30 a.m. was 23 below zero. It was 13 below at 10:30 a.m. and 8 below by 11 a.m.
Take a look at the Tuesday morning temperatures across the country.— NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) February 16, 2021
This map shows just how far extremely cold temperatures have plunged into the South. pic.twitter.com/Jt7blzdlIE
OPPD worked to minimize the length of time customers had to spend without power, said spokeswoman Jodi Baker.
The utility was trying to spread out the outages so that people wouldn’t be affected twice, she said. Large customers were helping with efforts to conserve energy, Baker said.
“We don’t have any preference as to which area is without power," Baker said. "We’re required to shed a certain amount of energy ... We’re doing the best we can right now to maintain the stability of the grid.”
Baker said hospitals are exempt from the outages.
“We’re always going to try to minimize the impact to customers,” she said. “We know how hard it is, as cold as it is, with so many students remote learning and people working from home. We really want to thank the people who have been conserving energy.”
The Lincoln Electric System and the Nebraska Public Power District also instituted controlled outages Tuesday morning. Lincoln police said 911 operators were dealing with a large number of calls about the outages and urged people to contact LES.
NPPD officials said controlled outages could occur in some spots Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and last for about 45 minutes.
Omaha police said on Twitter that several intersections around the city were without working traffic lights. All affected intersections should be treated as four-way stops, police said.
Omaha Public Schools had planned to have students do remote learning Tuesday, but because of the power outages, the district canceled those plans.
Dr. Michael Howard had anesthetized Bella, a Boston terrier puppy, at Best Care Pet Hospital at 30th and L Streets before power was cut. Howard was prepping to spay Bella by window light before the power came back on. The staff already had performed one surgery with no power Tuesday morning.
Anne Johnson, who lives near 60th and L Streets, said she lost power at 8 a.m. It was restored at 9:10 a.m. The interruption impacted her job — she works from home as a nurse for Veterans Affairs.
Johnson said she usually keeps the house cold, but lost 5 degrees within that hour — from 63 to 58.
“I always just put more clothes on,” she said. “My mother or my daughter could never live with me because they’re always cold.”
Cooks at Billy's Cafe, near 50th and Grover Streets, were serving up eggs and pancakes on the gas griddle by cellphone light.
The gas griddle helped keep them in business, but toast was out of the question. By 8:50 a.m., the brewed coffee was slowly cooling off, said server Barb Meegan.
"My morning hours are my bread and butter," Meegan said.
Staff at the restaurant were holding tight until power returned. It went off at about 8:05 a.m.
Some customers lingered inside the restaurant. Meegan said she heard the grocery store next door had closed during the outage.
The power went out at Olsen Bake Shop near 10th and Hickory Streets at 8 a.m. and still was off at 8:45 a.m., owner Mike Olsen said.
Neighbors who also lost power were coming by the store to buy pastries and doughnuts, Olsen said, so the shop was about to sell out.
“People nearby, probably their power is out and there’s nothing else to do,” he said. “We’re selling but we can’t produce … just can’t make more.”
Olsen said he hoped the power will come back on soon.
“Either way," he said, "it is what it is. Not much you can do about it. You just gotta roll with it.”
Dundee Double Shot Coffee, near 50th Street and Capitol Avenue, was preparing to reopen about 8:45 a.m. The business was without power for 45 minutes, said co-owner Mike Lang. When the power first went out, they served a few cars in the drive-thru with coffee that already had been brewed. They then shut down.
Blue Line Coffee at 49th Street and Underwood Avenue was up and running, but businesses directly across Underwood were dark at about 8:15 a.m.
Breakfast spot Good Lookin' had been without power for 40 minutes, owner Christian Brabec said. No customers were in the restaurant at the time.
Emergency lighting was on in the kitchen, but it wasn't enough light to safely complete food prep. The building, which has large windows in the front, is typically chilly. Without power, it was colder than usual, Brabec said.
"We're lucky it's Tuesday. It will probably be a slower day for us," Brabec said. "We should be able to bounce back."
The power was out near 132nd and L Streets at 7 a.m. Patients who had early appointments at Specialty Dental Clinic, 12242 K Plaza, were greeted by staffers holding flashlights who asked them to reschedule. The nearby Starbucks also was dark. Some of the traffic lights were out, but the ones at 132nd and L Streets were working.
The entire 17-state region stretching from North Dakota to Texas, is experiencing frigid weather conditions. The Southwest Power Pool said Monday that utilities were using more power than they were producing and had tapped as much as they could from available reserve supplies.
