Controlled power outages end in Omaha; thousands of OPPD customers lost power

“People nearby, probably their power is out and there’s nothing else to do,” he said. “We’re selling but we can’t produce … just can’t make more.”

Olsen said he hoped the power will come back on soon.

“Either way," he said, "it is what it is. Not much you can do about it. You just gotta roll with it.”

Dundee Double Shot Coffee, near 50th Street and Capitol Avenue, was preparing to reopen about 8:45 a.m. The business was without power for 45 minutes, said co-owner Mike Lang. When the power first went out, they served a few cars in the drive-thru with coffee that already had been brewed. They then shut down.

Blue Line Coffee at 49th Street and Underwood Avenue was up and running, but businesses directly across Underwood were dark at about 8:15 a.m.

Breakfast spot Good Lookin' had been without power for 40 minutes, owner Christian Brabec said. No customers were in the restaurant at the time.

Emergency lighting was on in the kitchen, but it wasn't enough light to safely complete food prep. The building, which has large windows in the front, is typically chilly. Without power, it was colder than usual, Brabec said. ​