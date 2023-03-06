Cooler temperatures and chances for precipitation return to the Omaha area this week and extend into western Iowa.

“There’s going to be a noticeable cooldown from what we’ve been having lately,” David Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “Precipitation chances in the form of rain and snow begin Wednesday and continue into next weekend.”

High temperatures this week are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees lower than recent days. The typical high for Omaha at this time of year is 46 degrees and the average low is 25.

“We’re still going to get a couple of days of mild temperatures on Monday and Tuesday,” Eastlack said. “Temperatures (will range in eastern Nebraska) from the mid-40s to mid-50s with Omaha in the upper 40s.”

A high of 40 degrees in Omaha on Wednesday will usher in a storm system developing in the Colorado-New Mexico border region. Increased moisture moving up from the Gulf of Mexico is expected across the Plains, with increasing chances for rain and snow arriving Wednesday.

“We can expect rain in the afternoon on Wednesday,” he said. “Then there should be a rain and snow mix Wednesday night into Thursday.”

Eastlack said the forecast for Omaha indicates light snow that is likely to only stick to grassy surfaces. About an inch of snow is expected in northeast Nebraska, he said.

The high temperatures for Thursday and Friday in Omaha should hover around 40 degrees. The forecast calls for slightly lower temperatures on Saturday and Sunday with continued chances for precipitation.

The good news, Eastlack said, is that the recent days of pleasant weather have warmed the ground considerably. Measurements taken Saturday at the National Weather Service office found that the frost line — which marks how deep in the soil groundwater freezes — has disappeared.

