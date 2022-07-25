Cooler conditions forecast through coming week in Omaha, eastern Nebraska

A stationary front rolling out of the central Rockies is expected to bring a pleasant drop in temperatures to Omaha in time for two of the city’s big events.

“High temperatures should stay, basically, slightly below normal through the week,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. “We’re looking at highs in the mid-80s all week, which is a little unusual for the end of July.”

That is good news for people attending the Maha Music Festival and Benson Days on Friday and Saturday. Highs both days are expected to be in the low to mid-80s.

The Maha Music Festival will again be held in Omaha’s Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St., with gates opening at 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Benson Days highlights include a parade Saturday starting at 10 a.m. going west from Benson High School at 5120 Maple St. to 63rd and Maple Streets.

The cooler weather is a welcome relief from Saturday’s highs of 100 degrees at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, 102 in Lincoln and 101 in Norfolk. Those extreme temperatures capped a week of dangerous heat, which saw highs in the mid- to upper 90s.

“We are seeing a busier but cooler pattern emerging starting Monday,” Nicolaisen said Sunday. “We’ve got a high of 76 currently forecast for Omaha on Monday and (the temperature) will dip down to 71 near Beatrice.”

Rain showers and thunderstorm activity should return to the region early Monday as the front arrives, he said. Chances for up to an inch of rain are expected south of Interstate 80 down to the Kansas-Nebraska border.

Omaha will probably get some light rain with most of the precipitation falling further to the south, Nicolaisen said.

If the stationary front sets up a bit further south, then most of the rain would fall in northern Kansas. If the front is closer to the Kansas-Nebraska border, a peak period for precipitation for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa would come between 4 a.m. and noon Monday, possibly lingering into Monday night.

Smaller chances for rain in the area are expected Tuesday night and Thursday night, Nicolaisen said. Ample cloud cover and rain sprinkled around the region will mean high temperatures should be below average.

Indications are that temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s Friday and Saturday before rising into the upper 80s Sunday. Omaha and eastern Nebraska are predicted to return to highs in the mid- to upper 90s during the first week of August, Nicolaisen said.

“There will be chances for rain going forward, but the severe weather season starts to slow down a bit in August,” he said. “When it rains, it’s likely to be just rain. The thunder and lightning are more common in June and July.”