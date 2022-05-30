Cooler weather on tap for Omaha area this week as heat moves out

A hot and humid Memorial Day is expected to give way to a cooler week ahead in the Omaha area.

“Monday will be hot and dry with highs in the low 90s,” meteorologist Van DeWald of the National Weather Service office in Valley said Sunday. “Then we should be cooler starting Wednesday with highs in the mid- to low 70s into next weekend.”

A chance of severe storms is in the forecast for Monday afternoon and continuing into the evening hours, DeWald said. A cold front moving northeast out of Colorado and into the Dakotas will bear watching.

“We should be aware of the chance for stronger storms in the afternoon and evening,” he said. “They could occur in the Omaha area and in (areas) east and south of Omaha.”

A strong, southerly flow of warm air that arrived during the holiday weekend will move out with a cold front sliding in behind it Monday night, he said. The high temperature on Tuesday for Omaha is predicted to be 79 degrees, which is average for this time of year.

“The transition day is Tuesday,” DeWald said. “We should see dry but relatively cool air moving in.”

The cooldown is predicted to begin in earnest on Wednesday, when high temperatures for the Omaha area are expected to be in the mid-70s with a slight chance of rain in the morning. The chance of rain is expected to increase slightly starting in the afternoon and continuing into the evening, DeWald said.

“Thursday and Friday are looking dry,” he said. “Temperatures should be slightly below normal. We will be cooler but comfortable.”

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday in Omaha are forecast to remain in the mid-70s.

