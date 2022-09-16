Corps of Engineers approves contract for more tree removal at Zorinsky Lake

Another round of tree removal is planned at Zorinsky Lake, with the next phase targeting the northern perimeter of the park.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it has awarded a $479,740 to a Tekamah, Nebraska, company for the work. Midwest Maritime Services will have until September 2023 to remove trees along the park boundary from 189th Avenue to about 167th Street.

Some property owners and wildlife advocates have unsuccessfully fought the project, saying it dislodges wildlife and damages the aesthetics and tranquility of the park perimeter. Other homeowners have supported the tree removal, saying the boundary was poorly maintained and problem trees were dropping branches or otherwise creating a hazard.

The corps is removing trees and shrubs to enforce a 30-foot-wide cleared corridor around the perimeter of the park. Chiefly, the corps says the corridor allows for a better understanding of the line between public and private property, reducing the chances of area homeowners building on or using park land.

The work at Zorinsky is the result of a national push by the corps after it discovered encroachment elsewhere on federal property it oversees. Around some federally-owned reservoirs, homes and outbuildings have been constructed on federal property, according to the corps.

At Zorinsky, the issue involves fences, some retaining walls, bird baths and flower gardens, said Kelsey Jolley, a natural resources specialist with the corps.

A significant reason for the encroachment at Zorinsky has been confusion over the park’s boundary, according to the corps and neighbors. The perimeter fence that the government put in place decades ago doesn't actually sit on the boundary, but instead is located about 1 to 3 feet inside the park.

The lake and park are owned by the federal government, and the park is operated by the City of Omaha.

The corps has completed tree removal along the southern perimeter of the park, Jolley said. More removal will be done in future years.