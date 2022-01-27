Corps seeks funding of contentious $144 million flood plan for Omaha area

"The biggest reason for flooding in midtown (Omaha) is the concrete," Kramer said. "And that's due to poor planning and zoning in the City of Omaha. They're trying to solve a problem in Omaha by imposing eminent domain on rural landowners."

The next step is for the corps to submit the plan to Congress. It will be up to Congress to decide whether to approve and fund the projects.

The decision would pit rural landowners and Washington County against urban Omaha interests.

None of these projects are included in the hundreds of millions of federal infrastructure dollars flowing into Nebraska.

Here are the projects proposed in the plan:

» A small reservoir on the South Papillion Creek near Gretna. Known as Dam Site 19, the 74-acre lake would be about half the size of Standing Bear Lake. The park around the lake would include a 2.5-mile walking trail, restrooms, a picnic shelter and boat ramp. Winkler said the lake has widespread support.