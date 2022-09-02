Costco on track to be built near 180th Street and West Maple Road

Shoppers who live in far west Omaha and buy in bulk soon could have another shopping option nearby.

A third Costco warehouse is in the works in the Omaha metro area. An application to rezone a 36-acre lot near 180th Street and West Maple Road for the project is set to go before the Omaha Planning Board on Wednesday.

Costco has an Omaha location near 124th Plaza and West Dodge Road. Another location is in La Vista, near West Giles Road and Westport Parkway.

The lot on West Maple Road will need to be rezoned from agriculture to mixed use, said David Fanslau, city planning director. It also will be subdivided to allow for streets and lots.

Plans show the area divided into seven lots, all zoned for mixed use.

Renderings show a Costco store surrounded by a large parking lot, other mixed-use spaces and a Costco gas station.

The Planning Department is aware of traffic snags that occur at the West Dodge Road location, Fanslau said. Cars often snake down the frontage road as drivers wait to get into the packed parking lot or the Costco gas station.

The Public Works Department is part of the review process, Fanslau said, and mitigating traffic issues is on staffers' radar.

Fanslau said the department has received some feedback from neighbors on the proposed project. The back of the warehouse backs up to Emmet Street. A residential area sits on the other side of that street.

A Costco warehouse is compliant with the city's master plan, Fanslau said. That site has long been envisioned as being zoned for commercial use, he said.

A Costco spokesperson would not comment on the plans, saying company policy is not to comment on new locations until a few months out from opening.