 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council Bluffs cancels 2020 Winterfest activities amid COVID-19 surge
0 comments

Council Bluffs cancels 2020 Winterfest activities amid COVID-19 surge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
winterfestpic

Organizers in Council Bluffs have canceled 2020 Winterfest activities in Bayliss Park amid a surge in local COVID-19 cases, Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said Friday.

 JOE SHEARER/COUNCIL BLUFFS NONPAREIL

Organizers in Council Bluffs have canceled 2020 Winterfest activities in Bayliss Park amid a surge in local COVID-19 cases.

In a press release, the city said it still will install the holiday lights display in Bayliss Park. But no lighting ceremony or social festivities will be held.

“The Winterfest event has grown tremendously over the last few years, and canceling this year’s event was not an easy decision to make,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in the statement. “Considering our local COVID-19 situation, hosting a gathering that brings together several thousand people is not advisable or responsible.”

Winterfest usually takes place the week before Thanksgiving. The city hosts the event in partnership with The 712 Initiative, PACE and the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.

Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said canceling the event "is prudent, and on behalf of public health, we support and appreciate the decision.”

The city said the Winterfest Committee has begun planning for 2021 and "promises to come back bigger and better than ever with more ways for the community to be involved in Winterfest."

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert