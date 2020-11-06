Council Bluffs cancels 2020 Winterfest activities amid COVID-19 surge

Organizers in Council Bluffs have canceled 2020 Winterfest activities in Bayliss Park amid a surge in local COVID-19 cases.

In a press release, the city said it still will install the holiday lights display in Bayliss Park. But no lighting ceremony or social festivities will be held.

“The Winterfest event has grown tremendously over the last few years, and canceling this year’s event was not an easy decision to make,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in the statement. “Considering our local COVID-19 situation, hosting a gathering that brings together several thousand people is not advisable or responsible.”

Winterfest usually takes place the week before Thanksgiving. The city hosts the event in partnership with The 712 Initiative, PACE and the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.

Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said canceling the event "is prudent, and on behalf of public health, we support and appreciate the decision.”

The city said the Winterfest Committee has begun planning for 2021 and "promises to come back bigger and better than ever with more ways for the community to be involved in Winterfest."