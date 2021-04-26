 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council Bluffs firefighter suffers heat exhaustion fighting apartment fire
0 comments

Council Bluffs firefighter suffers heat exhaustion fighting apartment fire

Johnson fire 1.jpg

Firefighters battle a fire at Copper Creek Apartments in Council Bluffs on Monday afternoon. Crews were called to the scene about 2:40 p.m.

 TIM JOHNSON, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

A Council Bluffs firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion from fighting an apartment fire that took about an hour to bring under control Monday.

The firefighter was transported but returned to the scene while crews were still on the job.

The fire at Copper Creek Apartments at 2704 E. Kanesville Blvd. was reported at 2:42 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire climbing up the exterior balconies and into the attic, according to Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Alex Ford of the Council Bluffs Fire Department.

A total of 20 firefighters battled the blaze. 

Of the 24 units in the building, 12 were damaged, according to Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Williams.

Apartment management was on scene and contacted the American Red Cross to assist any residents who needed help, Williams said.

Everyone in the apartments made it out safely. The cause is under investigation.

The Daily Nonpareil contributed to this report.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert