Council Bluffs firefighter suffers heat exhaustion fighting apartment fire

A Council Bluffs firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion from fighting an apartment fire that took about an hour to bring under control Monday.

The firefighter was transported but returned to the scene while crews were still on the job.

The fire at Copper Creek Apartments at 2704 E. Kanesville Blvd. was reported at 2:42 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire climbing up the exterior balconies and into the attic, according to Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Alex Ford of the Council Bluffs Fire Department.

A total of 20 firefighters battled the blaze.

Of the 24 units in the building, 12 were damaged, according to Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Williams.

Apartment management was on scene and contacted the American Red Cross to assist any residents who needed help, Williams said.

Everyone in the apartments made it out safely. The cause is under investigation.

The Daily Nonpareil contributed to this report.

