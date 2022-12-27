 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs firefighters rescue two teens from Lake Manawa

Two teenagers were rescued Monday night from Lake Manawa after they were found clutching ice to hold themselves up. 

The incident occurred about 6:10 p.m. at the southwest end of the lake, according to a statement from the Council Bluffs Police Department. A boy and girl, both 17, were found standing in water up to their shoulders. 

A water rescue team from the Council Bluffs Fire Department was able to pull both teens to safety. An ambulance took the teens to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs for treatment.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

