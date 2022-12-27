Council Bluffs firefighters rescue two teens from Lake Manawa

Two teenagers were rescued Monday night from Lake Manawa after they were found clutching ice to hold themselves up.
The incident occurred about 6:10 p.m. at the southwest end of the lake, according to a statement from the Council Bluffs Police Department. A boy and girl, both 17, were found standing in water up to their shoulders.
A water rescue team from the Council Bluffs Fire Department was able to pull both teens to safety. An ambulance took the teens to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs for treatment.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.