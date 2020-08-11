You are the owner of this article.
Council Bluffs flood control gets boost from $8.4 million federal grant
Council Bluffs has been awarded an $8.4 million federal grant to make its levee system more robust.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and others praised the grant in an announcement Tuesday. The money comes from the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration.

The federal dollars will be matched by more than $2 million in local investment. The work is expected to contribute to creation of 95 jobs.

Dana Gartzke of the Commerce Department said the money will be used to add seepage and stability beams. Officials said they anticipate the improvements will spur private investment in a nearby opportunity zone that spans much of the nonresidential area from about West Broadway south to Lake Manawa. The zones come with tax incentives to spur development in distressed areas.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Omaha State and Regional News

The clock is ticking on flood insurance for the 2020 flood season, and people are paying attention. Nebraska and Iowa have seen about a 10% increase this year over last in property owners purchasing federal flood insurance polices. But Christopher Parsons, an insurance program specialist for FEMA, said that only 12% of high-risk Iowa properties are insured and 16.2% in Nebraska, as of October 2019.

