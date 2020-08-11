Council Bluffs flood control gets boost from $8.4 million federal grant

Council Bluffs has been awarded an $8.4 million federal grant to make its levee system more robust.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and others praised the grant in an announcement Tuesday. The money comes from the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration.

The federal dollars will be matched by more than $2 million in local investment. The work is expected to contribute to creation of 95 jobs.

Dana Gartzke of the Commerce Department said the money will be used to add seepage and stability beams. Officials said they anticipate the improvements will spur private investment in a nearby opportunity zone that spans much of the nonresidential area from about West Broadway south to Lake Manawa. The zones come with tax incentives to spur development in distressed areas.

