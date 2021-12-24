 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs man dies in motorcycle crash near I-80
A 54-year-old Council Bluffs, Iowa, man died in a motorcycle crash while exiting onto I-80 on Friday.

Jamie Richardson was driving a motorcycle at the on-ramp from southbound 60th Street to I-80 east when he left the roadway around 3:20 p.m., according to the Omaha Police Department. 

Richardson was thrown from his motorcycle going down the embankment, police said. Citizens performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
 
Richardson was transported to Nebraska Medicine, where he later died in surgery.
 
Police said Richardson was wearing a helmet and alcohol impairment is being investigated as a factor in the crash.
