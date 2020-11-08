Council Bluffs man dies in motorcycle crash north of Glenwood, Iowa

A Council Bluffs man died Friday when his motorcycle left a road north of Glenwood, Iowa, and crashed.
Larry Garretson, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Investigators determined that he was northbound on 221st Street shortly after 8 a.m. when the motorcycle left the roadway.
The motorcycle struck a fallen tree and a road sign, causing Garretson to be thrown into a ditch. Garretson, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Omaha for an autopsy.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.