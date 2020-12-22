 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs man flown to Omaha hospital from Plattsmouth with stab wounds
A 29-year-old man was flown to an Omaha hospital with stab wounds after a fight at a Plattsmouth trailer park. 

Joseph Phipps of Council Bluffs was taken by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center early Sunday with critical injuries, according to the Plattsmouth Police Department. A 32-year-old Tekamah, Nebraska, man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance and treated for an injury. He later was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and child abuse. 

Police responded to Hillside Pointe mobile home park, 1023 N. Ninth St., for a disturbance at 2:45 a.m. Sunday involving two men who had both been stabbed. A child at the residence was not injured. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

