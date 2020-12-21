Council Bluffs man killed, Omaha man critically injured in Interstate 480 crash

A 42-year-old Council Bluffs man died early Monday after the car he was driving collided with a car that was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 480 near downtown Omaha.
Ray A. Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said. The driver of the second vehicle, Joshua M. Seaman, 23, of Omaha, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.
The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the far left southbound lane of I-480 near St. Mary's Avenue, police said. Sutton was driving south in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu when the car collided nearly head-on with a 2016 Lincoln MK-Z that was going the wrong way.
The southbound lanes of I-480 remained closed until about 5:30 a.m. for the crash investigation.
