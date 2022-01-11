Council Bluffs man reaches plea agreement in death of pregnant woman

A 25-year-old Council Bluffs man pleaded no contest Tuesday to manslaughter and second-degree assault of an unborn child in the shooting death of a pregnant woman.

Before he reached an agreement with the Sarpy County Attorney's Office, Nicholas S. Holliday had been set to go to trial on Jan. 26. Prosecutors amended a charge of manslaughter of a unborn child to second-degree assault of an unborn child. A charge of second-degree assault of a pregnant woman was dismissed.

Holliday was found guilty in the shooting death of Madyson L. Dennis, 21, of Omaha, at a Bellevue residence. The incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. May 30, 2021, near 27th and Harrison Streets.

Gage Cobb, a deputy Sarpy County attorney, said investigators determined that Holliday was showing people a gun, and while handing the gun to Dennis, it discharged, killing her and her unborn child. Investigators also determined that before handing the gun to Dennis, Holliday didn't check first to make sure the gun wasn't loaded and was reckless in the manner in which he handed the gun to her.