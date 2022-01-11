 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council Bluffs man reaches plea agreement in death of pregnant woman
0 Comments

Council Bluffs man reaches plea agreement in death of pregnant woman

  • Updated
  • 0

A 25-year-old Council Bluffs man pleaded no contest Tuesday to manslaughter and second-degree assault of an unborn child in the shooting death of a pregnant woman. 

Nicholas Holliday

Nicholas Holliday

Before he reached an agreement with the Sarpy County Attorney's Office, Nicholas S. Holliday had been set to go to trial on Jan. 26. Prosecutors amended a charge of manslaughter of a unborn child to second-degree assault of an unborn child. A charge of second-degree assault of a pregnant woman was dismissed. 

Madyson Dennis

Madyson Dennis 

Holliday was found guilty in the shooting death of Madyson L. Dennis, 21, of Omaha, at a Bellevue residence. The incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. May 30, 2021, near 27th and Harrison Streets. 

Gage Cobb, a deputy Sarpy County attorney, said investigators determined that Holliday was showing people a gun, and while handing the gun to Dennis, it discharged, killing her and her unborn child. Investigators also determined that before handing the gun to Dennis, Holliday didn't check first to make sure the gun wasn't loaded and was reckless in the manner in which he handed the gun to her.

Dennis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bellevue Fire Department. Holliday was not at the scene when authorities arrived, but he later was found in Omaha and arrested.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert