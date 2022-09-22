Council Bluffs man wins 2nd scratch-ticket jackpot in less than 3 months

A Council Bluffs man had a lucky summer after winning two top lottery prizes totaling $150,000 in less than three months.

Joseph Chubick won his first prize in late June after buying a $5 crossword scratcher game from a Super Convenience Store in Council Bluffs. He won the top prize of $50,000.

Tuesday, Chubick hit the jackpot for a second time: He bought a $10 Triple Cash Payout ticket from the same convenience store and became one of 10 people to win the top prize of $100,000.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 125,850 for the cash payout scratch ticket and 1 in 120,790.65 for the crossword, according to the Iowa Lottery.