Council Bluffs man wins 2nd scratch-ticket jackpot in less than 3 months

Chubick poses with a $50,000 check, which he won in June.

A Council Bluffs man had a lucky summer after winning two top lottery prizes totaling $150,000 in less than three months. 

Joseph Chubick won his first prize in late June after buying a $5 crossword scratcher game from a Super Convenience Store in Council Bluffs. He won the top prize of $50,000. 

Tuesday, Chubick hit the jackpot for a second time: He bought a $10 Triple Cash Payout ticket from the same convenience store and became one of 10 people to win the top prize of $100,000. 

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 125,850 for the cash payout scratch ticket and 1 in 120,790.65 for the crossword, according to the Iowa Lottery. 

