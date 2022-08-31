 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs man wins $30,000 on scratch-off ticket

A Council Bluffs man has won a $30,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. 

Mario Banderas

Mario Banderas

Mario Banderas won the prize playing the Iowa Lottery's "Lightning Cash" scratch game. 

He purchased the winning ticket from the Amoco Speedee Mart near 24th Street and 23rd Avenue in Council Bluffs, the Iowa Lottery said in a press release. Banderas claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa, which is near Des Moines.

"Lightning Cash" is a $3 scratch game with eight top prizes of $30,000. 

