Council Bluffs native recalls watching helplessly as brother died on 9/11

Twenty years later, Suzanne Tinley remains struck by what a perfect, crystal-clear day it was.
It had rained heavily in New York City the day before. But this day — Sept. 11, 2001 — had dawned with brilliant blue skies as she looked south from her apartment window toward the majestic twin towers of the World Trade Center, just six blocks away.
Tinley talked on the phone that morning with her brother Michael E. Tinley, who at that very moment was preparing for a business meeting on the 100th floor of the north tower.
Today, Suzanne recalls everything about that phone call, for it would be the last time she would ever speak to her brother.
The Creighton Prep and Creighton University graduate was about to become among the 2,753 souls lost in the terrorist attack on the Trade Center. And his sister would watch the entire disaster unfold before her eyes.
“I will never forget he told me during that call he was in the 100th-floor conference room,” she recalled in an interview. “Why that day, of all days, did he tell me exactly where he was in the tower?”
As America prepared to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Suzanne Tinley recounted her amazing story from that fateful day — including how that bit of information Mike offered would be key to her understanding what came of him.
* * *
The call came at 7:47 a.m., just as Suzanne Tinley was getting 7-year-old Henry and 5-year-old Jeanne Marie ready for school.
"You New Yorkers, you go into work so late," came her brother’s familiar voice.
Michael Tinley, 56, and younger sister Suzanne had grown up in a large, close-knit Irish-Catholic family in Council Bluffs.
Michael worked as a vice president for insurance brokerage Marsh McLennan in Dallas. But his work frequently brought him to Marsh’s offices in the Trade Center.
Suzanne was 12 years younger than her brother. But because of Mike’s frequent travels to New York, in recent years they had been able to connect as adults in ways they never could when she was younger.
A gadget hound, Mike would call her on his cellphone, and they would frequently get together for lunch.
During the call that morning, Mike and Suzanne made lunch plans for the next day. And before it ended, Mike also looked out from his lofty perch toward Suzanne’s building, clearly visible to him to the north.
"I see you, Henry," he said to his nephew. "I'm waving to you."
About 8:45 a.m., Suzanne dropped the kids off at school in Brooklyn and turned onto the Brooklyn Bridge to return home.
As the Manhattan skyline came into view, Suzanne was stunned to see a shower of debris falling from the north tower, glimmering in that clear blue sky.
She didn’t know it then, but terrorists had hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 and turned the jetliner loaded with passengers into a guided missile. She had looked up just seconds after the plane slammed into the tower — right below the very floor where Mike had told her that he was working.
Tinley sensed that something was terribly wrong.
Concerned, she tried to call Mike. No answer. She left a message, trying not to sound worried as she asked him to call her back.
Moments later, she heard the wail of sirens as hundreds of New York City firefighters rushed to the World Trade Center. Crews from Brooklyn, doomed, passed her on the left side of the bridge.
She called her sister in Omaha, expressing her rising alarm. Then she tried calling her husband, Omaha native Charles Fishkin, but the phone suddenly went dead.
Suzanne reached Manhattan and drove onto Chambers Street, the northern boundary of what soon would become known as Ground Zero. Then when she was about two blocks from home, a thunderous explosion shook the air.
Panic-stricken pedestrians darted in front of Tinley’s car. A plane had just struck the south tower.
It was now clear that America was under attack. Suzanne began to panic, too.
Minutes later, she climbed out of her car at home to see both towers ablaze.
She raced upstairs to her fifth-floor apartment and was relieved to find that her husband, who worked for a midtown financial firm, had stayed home that day.
Looking out the window at the blazing towers, she was horrified to watch dozens of the trapped workers make the unimaginable decision to jump to certain death.
Watching it happen in real time, and knowing that her brother was in the same building, left her with a complete feeling of helplessness.
More than an hour into the disaster, she watched both towers shudder, crumble and disappear. Any real hope that Mike had survived came crashing down with them.
As the stunned and emotion-wracked Tinley watched the second tower collapse from her window, the sirens and mayhem were suddenly replaced by an eerie, calm silence.
The charred, smoldering pile of rubble at Ground Zero became Mike Tinley’s tomb. Months later, someone would discover a flight voucher with his name on it atop the roof of a nearby building — the only trace of him ever found.
Given his location in the tower that he had given Suzanne that morning, the belief is that he died almost instantly in the initial explosion and fireball. Some 40% of the Trade Center victims were never found or identified.
From her New York City base, Suzanne had to be the rock for her family as everyone dealt with the fallout.
She hosted Mike’s two daughters when they flew in during the aftermath. She filled out the paperwork declaring him missing. Was swabbed for DNA testing. And ultimately picked up his death certificate.
But she also had her own trauma to deal with. For a year afterward, she was treated for symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. The hardest thing for her to shake: the horrific sound of the second plane screaming into the tower.
* * *
Looking back 20 years, Suzanne pondered the significance of that day, both to her and the country.
9/11 for many is a generational touchstone, one of those “Where were you when it happened?" moments. For Tinley, the answer is a complicated one.
“To look out of my window and watch both of the towers fall, and my brother with it, it’s still remarkable to me," she said.
Her kids both became political science majors, and one studied Arabic for six years. Both saw their lives shaped by their uncle’s death.
But a generation has also now passed, Tinley noted, with many Americans too young to remember the day.
The hunt for the man behind her brother’s murder would ultimately lead to the longest military conflict in U.S. history — one that only days ago was brought to an unceremonious close.
Tinley also saw parallels between 9/11 and a mob’s Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. As she watched it live on TV, she felt the same sense of dread and helplessness she experienced on 9/11. And she’s saddened by the contrast of today’s polarized America with the unity everyone felt 20 years ago.
She still misses Mike but also counts her blessings. She’s very close to Lisa and Jenna, Mike's daughters. The women’s lifetime bond is a legacy of that day.
Suzanne, sister Jeannie Gilmore of Omaha, and several other family members will gather at Ground Zero on Saturday to take part in ceremonies marking the anniversary. Names of all the victims will be read, including Michael Tinley.
Suzanne is also proud of how she and her whole family came through that time. Her voice was tinged with emotion as she spoke of it.
“I was put in a position and found there was nothing I cannot handle. I didn’t know that 20 years ago,” she said. “You always look for the good in any bad situation. You have to.”
cordes@owh.com, 402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes