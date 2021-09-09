Council Bluffs native recalls watching helplessly as brother died on 9/11

It was now clear that America was under attack. Suzanne began to panic, too.

Minutes later, she climbed out of her car at home to see both towers ablaze.

She raced upstairs to her fifth-floor apartment and was relieved to find that her husband, who worked for a midtown financial firm, had stayed home that day.

Looking out the window at the blazing towers, she was horrified to watch dozens of the trapped workers make the unimaginable decision to jump to certain death.

Watching it happen in real time, and knowing that her brother was in the same building, left her with a complete feeling of helplessness.

More than an hour into the disaster, she watched both towers shudder, crumble and disappear. Any real hope that Mike had survived came crashing down with them.

As the stunned and emotion-wracked Tinley watched the second tower collapse from her window, the sirens and mayhem were suddenly replaced by an eerie, calm silence.

The charred, smoldering pile of rubble at Ground Zero became Mike Tinley’s tomb. Months later, someone would discover a flight voucher with his name on it atop the roof of a nearby building — the only trace of him ever found.