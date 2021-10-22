Council Bluffs, Offutt hit freezing mark Friday morning; Omaha down to 34

Some spots around Omaha hit the freezing mark Friday morning, but temperatures likely won't be that low again in the area for many days, the National Weather Service said.

Council Bluffs and Offutt Air Force Base south of Bellevue were at 32 degrees before 7 a.m., said Clint Aegerter, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Fremont hit 31 and Wahoo hit 27, he said.

Omaha's low early Friday was 34. It was 36 just before 7 a.m.

The forecast for Friday night called for lows in the upper 30s, and lows for next week likely will be in the 40s, Aegerter said.

Some storms are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday for both the Omaha and Lincoln areas, with precipitation chances around 70-80%. Chances for rain could linger throughout the day Sunday, Aegerter said.

