Council Bluffs police dog injured when he falls about 3 stories from roof
  • Updated
A Council Bluffs police dog was injured Monday when he fell about three stories off the roof of an abandoned building.

About 10:10 am, officers and K-9 Rudy were searching the building at 500 West Broadway for intruders. Rudy went through a door leading to a sloped section of roof, slipped and fell. The dog suffered a broken femur and tibia.

Rudy's handler, Bluffs Police Officer Colby McCord, and Sgt. Ron Albers took him to Iowa State University Veterinary Hospital for surgery.

