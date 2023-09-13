Council Bluffs police said Wednesday that the death of a woman at a local motel is being treated as suspicious.

A woman was found dead Sept. 7 at the Super 8 Motel, 2712 S. 24th St. in Council Bluffs, a police spokesman said. Officers went to the motel about 3:10 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive person, he said.

Investigators determined that the woman died "under suspicious circumstances," he said. Final results of an autopsy are pending.

Police are asking the public for assistance identifying "a person of interest" in connection with the investigation, the spokesman said. Investigators are circulating two photos of a Black man in his late 30s or early 40s alleged to frequent the motel.