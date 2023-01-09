 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs police investigating fatal shooting of Fremont man

The shooting death of a 19-year-old Nebraska man in Council Bluffs is being investigated as a homicide.

Tucker Dobberstein of Fremont was found dead in a downtown Bluffs apartment building at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, the Council Bluffs Police Department reported. Officers were sent to 209 S. 4th St. to investigate a report of gunshots and found Dobberstein inside. 

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that Dobberstein was struck by at least one gunshot. An autopsy will be performed at the State of Iowa Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Council Bluffs detectives at 712‐328‐4728 or, to remain anonymous, they may call CrimeStoppers at 712‐328‐7867.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

