Council Bluffs police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman who had been missing since the middle of February.

Police said Ilene Gowen, 60, of Council Bluffs, was found deceased Sunday just outside city limits by deputies from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Department. She was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 leaving work at Sugar's Lounge at 2725 E. Kanesville Blvd., on the west side of the city.

Council Bluffs police determined Gowen's death to be suspicious. Anyone with information about Gowen's movements on or after Feb. 13 is urged to contact Council Bluffs police at 712-890-5400, and choose option 3.​