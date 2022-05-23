Council Bluffs uses grazing goats to clear riverfront vegetation

The new landscaping workers in Council Bluffs bring a lifetime of experience and insatiable passion to the job, and you won't hear them bleating about working all day in the heat.

The Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department's new hires, a herd of 55 goats, got to work last week when they started clearing vegetation in a 4-acre area under Interstate 480 on the Iowa side of the Missouri River.

The goats graze on weeds and brush along the riverfront, clearing the area of harmful weeds such as nettles, thistles and poison ivy — and eating up to 4% of their body weight per day.

"A herd of goats is a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to clear the brush from the area," said Vincent Martorello, the director of the Council Bluffs Parks and Rec Department.

The goats are provided by Goats on the Go, a rental service of sorts made up of affiliate herds across the country. The practice of using goats to control vegetation is known as controlled grazing, and it isn't new to the area. In 2015, the Nebraska Department of Transportation employed more than 1,000 goats to graze on unwanted brush across the state.

The benefits are plentiful, according to Bluffs city officials. Controlled grazing eliminates the need for herbicides and lawn mowers, reducing chemical and carbon dioxide emissions, and it's often cheaper than the cost of a commercial mower and gasoline.

The grazing goats likely will wrap up their work in early June. Members of the public are welcome to watch the goats in action, so long as they stay behind the fence that is set up to keep the goats corralled.

