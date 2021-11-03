Council Bluffs woman, 107, is 'one of the most strong-willed and independent ladies that I know'

A Council Bluffs woman who just celebrated her 107th birthday says that taking every day as it comes is the best way to enjoy a long life.
Pauline Allen accepted good wishes Saturday from friends and family at Risen Son Christian Village. She has lived there in her own apartment since 2017.
“She is definitely one of the most strong-willed and independent ladies that I know,” said Krystal Cary, the director of lifestyle and wellness at Risen Son. “From talking with her, I think that she’s been that way her whole life. Pauline doesn’t sweat the details.”
Allen rides the Risen Son bus to do her own shopping and gets around with the help of a cane. Her daughter, Patricia Allen, lives nearby. The two enjoy making dinner before settling down to watch TV.
“Mom has always been a good, helping person,” Patricia said. “She’s always been busy. For years, she taught Sunday school and volunteered with the Girl Scouts.”
Raised on a farm near Kirksville in northeast Missouri with two sisters and four brothers, Pauline completed high school and two years of college at what was then Northeast Missouri State Teachers College. She quit school to take care of her mother, who had glaucoma.
“Mom grew up in a family with a generous streak,” her daughter said. “Oftentimes, traveling Mormon missionaries would stay with them, and anyone who needed a meal was welcome. Sometimes, they would find them a little work to do.”
Pauline, who married Lyle Allen in 1946, never lacked for work. Her jobs included church secretary, bookkeeper for a variety store, creamery worker and keypunch operator.
The Allens moved to Creston, Iowa, in the 1990s. Lyle Allen died in 2009; the couple had been married for 63 years. Pauline later moved into Risen Son at the urging of her daughter.
Looking back on her childhood, Pauline smiled and recalled walking to and from a one-room schoolhouse in the country. During bad weather, a relative would pick her up in a horse and buggy.
She and her siblings always had chores to do, she said, but she loved to dance. Square dances were especially joyful opportunities to meet other people.
“I had a good time, but it wasn’t one of those smoking, drinking deals,” Pauline said. “I never smoked or drank. When my husband found out that I was allergic (to tobacco), he tossed his cigarettes out the window.”
Pauline vividly recalls the 1918 flu epidemic when a neighbor took over her family’s home, clearing out all of the furniture to make it “like a hospital.” The neighbor kept two large pots of soup going, one of broth and the other with meat and vegetables.
“She fed us broth until we started getting better, and then you got the one with the chicken and vegetables,” she said. “Back then, she fed you everything you needed to get well.”
Pauline overcame other health concerns and continues to do so. Several years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It recently returned, but medication is keeping it in check, her daughter said.
In November 2020, Pauline and her daughter caught COVID-19. Her daughter said Pauline simply felt more tired than usual.
Pauline looks forward to every day and enjoys visiting with the other residents, such as good friend Janet Fouts, and going to dinner. It’s a good life, she said, “although at my age, I need a little help to do some things.”
Pauline ended an interview with a reporter after about 30 minutes. She enjoys talking about her life, but she had things to do and places to be.
“That’s enough for now,” she said. “I just like being myself, going along every day. Tomorrow’s another day.”
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272