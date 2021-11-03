Council Bluffs woman, 107, is 'one of the most strong-willed and independent ladies that I know'

Pauline, who married Lyle Allen in 1946, never lacked for work. Her jobs included church secretary, bookkeeper for a variety store, creamery worker and keypunch operator.

The Allens moved to Creston, Iowa, in the 1990s. Lyle Allen died in 2009; the couple had been married for 63 years. Pauline later moved into Risen Son at the urging of her daughter.

Looking back on her childhood, Pauline smiled and recalled walking to and from a one-room schoolhouse in the country. During bad weather, a relative would pick her up in a horse and buggy.

She and her siblings always had chores to do, she said, but she loved to dance. Square dances were especially joyful opportunities to meet other people.

“I had a good time, but it wasn’t one of those smoking, drinking deals,” Pauline said. “I never smoked or drank. When my husband found out that I was allergic (to tobacco), he tossed his cigarettes out the window.”

Pauline vividly recalls the 1918 flu epidemic when a neighbor took over her family’s home, clearing out all of the furniture to make it “like a hospital.” The neighbor kept two large pots of soup going, one of broth and the other with meat and vegetables.