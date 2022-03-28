Councilman changes Omaha pandemic plan, but elected officials would keep veto powers

A proposed Omaha city ordinance that would have stripped decision-making powers from the Douglas County health director during a pandemic has been revised, shifting authority back to the health director while keeping veto powers with the mayor and Omaha City Council as outlined earlier.

The ordinance, introduced by Councilman Vinny Palermo and supported by Mayor Jean Stothert, originally called for the creation of a "special epidemic health director."

The county health director would have had the power only to certify the presence of an epidemic. After a threat were recognized, the newly established special epidemic health director would have been responsible for coming up with a plan to manage it.

That position would have been filled by the physician medical director for the Omaha Fire Department. That post is held by Dr. Robert Chaplin, a pediatric critical care physician at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and the Nebraska Medical Center.

Under the revision, the mayor and council still would have certain veto powers, but the special epidemic health director position is eliminated. Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse would retain the authority to initiate epidemic-related health mandates and orders.

But before any mandate could take effect, it would have to be presented to the mayor for review and approval. Any rejections or approvals made by the mayor then would go before the City Council, which would have the power to affirm or reverse the mayor's decision.

Nearly two months ago, Huse issued a mask mandate for Omaha amid a surge of COVID-19 infections. She cited an “astronomical spike in cases” and an already overburdened health care system as her justification for the mandate.

At the time, the mandate appeared to have the backing of a majority of City Council members. Some health officials, including the chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, also voiced support for the mandate.

But a trio of council members — not including Palermo — opposed it, as did Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Stothert. Stothert did, however, concede that Huse had the authority to issue the mandate in her role as Omaha's health director. The mayor said neither she nor the council could void the mandate, which Huse eventually lifted in February.

The state reacted with a lawsuit in which Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson sought a temporary and permanent injunction declaring the mandate “void and unlawful.” He argued that Huse did not have “jurisdiction or authority” to issue the mandate.

The state argued that such mandates require approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

A judge rejected that argument in January. Siding with the city and county, she pointed out that the plain language of the Omaha municipal code requires that “the health director shall take all measures necessary to prevent the introduction ... of malignant, contagious and infectious diseases.”

A city ordinance delegating such authority within Omaha city limits to the county health director has been in place since 1949.

The Douglas County Board of Health earlier this month voted to formally oppose Palermo's original proposal before the Omaha City Council.

Chris Rodgers, president of the Douglas County Board of Health, said Monday that even with the change, the proposed ordinance makes the job of managing epidemics more difficult.

"It doesn't change the fact that you just made this more political than it already is, and that is not good for public health in the long run," he said.

A public hearing on the ordinance will be held during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, which starts at 2 p.m. in the city’s legislative chambers.

Omaha World-Herald Staff Writer Julie Anderson contributed to this report.

Jessica Wade Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo.