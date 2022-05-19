Country music artist to headline Gene Leahy Mall concert

A country music artist will headline a free concert planned to celebrate the reopening of downtown Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall.

Brett Eldredge will perform in the Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavilion on July 2, the second night of a four-day celebration, according to a press release from The Riverfront.

He will be joined by "American Idol" runner-up Lauren Alaina. Alaina is an award winning performer. Her better known songs include “Road Less Traveled” and “What Ifs”.

Eldredge and Alaina will perform at 8 p.m. in Gene Leahy Mall, located between Farnam and Douglas Streets, from 13th to Eighth Streets.

Gene Leahy's reopening is slated for July 1. The park is undergoing a massive renovation that is part of a $300 million overhaul of the city's three Riverfront parks: Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing.

The reopening of Gene Leahy will be followed by a weekend of events, including a number of family-friendly activities, free entertainment and live music.

Once the renovations are completed, the park will open daily at 5 a.m. Blankets and portable lawn chairs are welcome. Staking items and plastic tarps are prohibited in the park’s rules and regulations.

