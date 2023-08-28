Country music star Zach Bryan will perform in Omaha in April as part of a new tour that he announced Monday.

The popular artist's Omaha show is scheduled for April 29 at the CHI Health Center arena. Registration for presale access to tickets is open now here, at https://zachbryanpresale.com/. Presales begin on Sept. 6, and general public sales open Sept. 8.

The show is part of Bryan's coast-to-coast "The Quittin Time" tour in support of Bryan's new, self-titled album. The 2024 tour follows on the heels of the "Burn, Burn, Burn Tour," which will bring Bryan to Lincoln Tuesday.

The Middle East and Levi Turner are scheduled to perform as part of the Omaha show.

The tour also will include a concert in Des Moines on April 26 and a show in Kansas City on Aug. 20.