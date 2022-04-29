Country singer Luke Combs to perform two concerts in Omaha

Country singer
Luke Combs will perform in Omaha's CHI Health Center for two nights in October, and tickets will go on sale soon.
Special guests featured in the concerts, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, will be Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson.
Tickets for the “Middle of Somewhere Tour” will be available for pre-sale starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6. For complete pre-sale details visit
www.citientertainment.com.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2022
A pedestrian finds a moment in the sun while walking underneath Interstate 480 in downtown Omaha this week.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A four-alarm fire burns at a senior living center under construction on Applied Parkway near 144th and Pacific Streets on Sunday. The four-alarm was the first in Omaha since the Butternut Coffee building fire in 2004.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A four-alarm fire burns at a senior living center under construction on Applied Parkway near 144th and Pacific Streets on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Tommy Lamb pitches against Arizona at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Storms approach Blair, Nebraska, looking west on State Highway 91 as the sun starts to set on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Storms approach Blair, Nebraska, looking north on County Road 25, just north of State Highway 91 on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
This squirrel stopped to nibble on flowers outside Andrews Hall on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln earlier this month. Squirrels, being primarily herbivores, mainly eat nuts, seeds, fungi and fruit, as well as a wide variety of plants.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Jambor, left, and his son Dexter Jambor, 8, enjoy the Nebraska's 2022 spring game from the sound end of the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Eduardo Rosario tags out Nebraska's Max Anderson at home at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska takes the field for the start of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Union For Contemporary Art announced that they are going to turn the F.J. Carey Block building into the Shirley Tyree Theater. The project also plans to preserve the historic architecture of the building.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trent Hixson talks to the media on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Drew Borner (4) celebrates his run in the fourth inning with his teammates in the dugout during the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South baseball game at Elkhorn South High School on Friday. Millard West won the game 16-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
