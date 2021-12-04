Couple give to Goodfellows in honor of Habitat for Humanity volunteers

Scattered across Omaha are more than 100 families who have homes thanks to the work of Melvin “Skip” Decker and his fellow volunteers at Habitat for Humanity.

Decker began volunteering at Habitat about 30 years ago through a church function. The organization became a regular part of his weekly schedule after he retired in 1995 from his job as shop foreman at Standard Iron Works, a company that fabricates steel beams.

During the holidays, Decker and his wife, Lois, make an annual contribution to Goodfellows in honor of his Tuesday/Wednesday crewmates at Habitat.

Skip Decker’s fellow volunteers came from all walks of life, he said, including doctors, teachers and Air Force meteorologists. At age 88, family obligations have kept Decker from the Habitat job site, but donations to Goodfellows and Habitat are a way to show support, he said.

Lois Decker taught at Hartman Elementary School, and, like her husband, retired in 1995.

Goodfellows is The World-Herald’s charitable organization, and it provides one-time financial aid to people in crisis.