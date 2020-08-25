COVID-19 claims lives of Omaha mother and son just days apart

Mother and son Lydia and Carlos Tibbs were an inseparable duo known for their joyful embrace of life and of the people they met.

Their deaths last week from COVID-19 have left grieving loved ones who say they could count on the two to make their days brighter.

“A hole doesn’t even begin to describe it,” said Maurice Cullum, Carlos’ father. Even though he and Lydia never married, the three were family, Cullum said. “If you were in her life, you knew you were around a great person,” he said. “The No. 1 thing to say about her is that she loved the Lord, she loved ministry.”

Lydia died Aug. 17, and Carlos sometime late Aug. 18 or early Aug. 19, Cullum said. Both had underlying health problems, he said.

Cullum said the two were always together.

“You didn’t see one much without the other,” he said. “I have moments of tears and crying, but I know Carlos was at peace. (His death) wasn’t really a surprise.”

The 34-year-old Tibbs was a popular up-and-coming comedian who had been honored in February as 2019’s outstanding comedian at the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards. He also worked with youths and families for the Omaha Housing Authority.