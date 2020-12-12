COVID-19 deaths in Douglas County hit 399

The Douglas County Health Department said it received nine death certificates in the past day. The total number of cases in the county since the pandemic started is 46,179, the department said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday afternoon that 1,343 have suffered coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

The county health department cautioned that crowded places can cause greater exposure to the disease, that the risk at an indoor gathering is greater than at an outdoor gathering, and that staying home with the people who live there is the best plan for celebrations.