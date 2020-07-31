COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as Nebraska sees increase in cases

More people are being hospitalized with COVID-19 as cases rise in Nebraska.

Hospitalizations jumped to 150 statewide as of Thursday after sitting at 103 as recently as last Saturday. In the Omaha metro area, the number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals rose to 106, up from 72 last weekend.

Both Omaha and Nebraska hadn’t seen that many COVID-19 hospitalizations since around June 17.

That lines up with case trends and the progression of a COVID-19 infection. Omaha and Nebraska last saw daily case numbers that high back in late May and early June, resulting in higher hospitalizations a few weeks after that as the conditions of people with COVID-19 worsened.

Last week, health experts warned that Nebraska’s daily count of positive cases had turned higher and would lead to higher hospitalizations within weeks.

The Nebraska Medical Center has reopened a second COVID-19 unit after a period in which the medical center’s hospitalizations dropped from its peak, said Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the infectious diseases division at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Although the Nebraska Med Center’s patient numbers are about two-thirds of that peak, Rupp said the hospital’s count has been rising.