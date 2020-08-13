COVID-19 infections in Iowa nursing homes are up 66% in three weeks

The number of COVID-19 infections associated with active Iowa nursing home outbreaks has increased 66% in the past three weeks, newly released state data show.
The infections tied to active outbreaks increased from 502 on July 22 to 835 on Wednesday. During that same time period, the number of Iowa nursing homes with active outbreaks increased 40%, from 20 to 28, state records show.
To date, 84 of Iowa’s 439 nursing homes — almost one in five of all Iowa homes — have been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak, which the state defines as three or more infections. As of Wednesday morning, 3,059 Iowa nursing home residents and workers had been infected with COVID-19, and there had been 508 COVID-19 deaths tied to Iowa nursing homes.
The biggest active nursing home outbreak is, by far, at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, home to roughly 180 residents. To date, 122 residents and staffers have been infected with COVID-19. On June 25, state inspectors visited the Good Shepherd home and reported it was in compliance with federally recommended practices for responding to COVID-19.
The fastest-spreading outbreak of the past three weeks has been at Oakland Manor in Pottawattamie County, which went from zero infections 22 days ago to 50 on Wednesday. On June 24, state inspectors visited Oakland Manor and reported it was in compliance with the federal COVID-19 guidelines.
The state is not tracking outbreaks in Iowa’s 384 assisted living centers, which are home to roughly 23,000 older Iowans living in congregate settings.
Nursing home residents are considered to be particularly vulnerable to infection due to their congregate living, and they are more likely to die as a result of infection due to their age and underlying conditions.
In Iowa, the overall statewide rate of infection has remained somewhat flat over the past four weeks, but the seven-day average of deaths each day reached eight on Tuesday — the highest level since June 12.
Here’s a look at the 28 Iowa nursing homes with current outbreaks; the total number of staff and residents infected; the increase in infections from 22 days ago; and the findings of the most recent state infection-control inspections at each facility:
- Good Shepherd Health Center, Cerro Gordo County (122 cases, up from 108); infection-control inspection on June 25, zero deficiencies found.
- Grandview Heights, Marshall County (78 cases, up from 33); infection-control inspection on June 22, zero deficiencies found.
- Newton Health Care Center, Jasper County (65 cases, up from 53); infection-control inspection on June 18, with several violations noted: Staff failed to socially distance residents in the dining room; failed to wash their hands; failed to disinfect equipment; and failed to isolate newly admitted residents in accordance with federal guidelines. When an inspector asked about residents not wearing masks in congregate areas, a worker replied, “Do you wear a face mask in your home? This is their home.” No fines imposed.
- Accura Healthcare of Ames, Story County (55 cases, up from 45); infection-control inspections on June 9 and July 23, zero deficiencies found.
- Risen Son Christian Village, Pottawattamie County (52 cases, up from 26); infection-control inspection on June 8, one deficiency noted regarding staff failing to practice good hygiene. No fine was imposed. A second infection-control inspection was performed on July 20, and the home fined $3,000 for failing provide care in a way that promoted wound healing and prevented infections.
- Valley Vue Care Center, Emmet County (51 cases, up from 8); infection-control inspection on June 9, zero deficiencies found.
- Oakland Manor, Pottawattamie County (50 cases, up from 0); infection-control inspection on June 24; zero deficiencies found.
- Sheffield Care Center, Franklin County (48 cases, up from 15); no inspections publicly reported since June 2019.
- Rehabilitation Center of Hampton, Franklin County (43 cases, up from 6); no inspections publicly reported since December 2019.
- Willow Gardens Care Center, Linn County (39 cases, up from 38); infection-control inspections on June 16 and July 16, zero deficiencies found.
- Solon Nursing Care Center, Johnson County (36 cases, up from 17); infection-control inspection on June 22, zero deficiencies found.
- Karen Acres Healthcare Center, Polk County (34 cases, up from 16); infection-control inspection on June 30, zero deficiencies found.
- Good Samaritan Home-LeMars, Plymouth County, (24 cases, up from 8); infection-control inspection on June 18, zero deficiencies found.
- Good Samaritan Home-Ottumwa, Wapello County (19 cases, up from 0); infection-control inspection on June 25, with the staff cited for failing to wear personal protective equipment and failing to properly isolate new admissions. No fines imposed.
- Prairie View Home, O’Brien County (18 cases, up from 0); no inspections publicly reported since June 2019.
- Norwalk Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Warren County (16 cases, up from 6); infection-control inspections on June 24 and July 28, zero deficiencies found.
- Iowa Masonic Health Facility, Scott County (15 cases, up from 0); infection-control inspection on June 5, zero deficiencies found.
- Good Samaritan Home-George, Lyon County (14 cases, up from 11); infection-control inspection on June 15, zero deficiencies found.
- Marian Home, Webster County (8 cases, up from 0); infection-control inspection on June 16, zero deficiencies found.
- Winslow House Care Center, Linn County (8 cases, up from 5); infection-control inspections on June 16 and July 30, zero deficiencies found.
- Madrid Home for the Aging, Boone County (7 cases, up from 0); infection-control inspections on June 15 and July 13, zero deficiencies found.
- Iowa Veterans Home, Marshall County (7 cases, up from 0. Note: This is a new outbreak at the home, with a previous outbreak resulting in at least 42 infections.) Infection-control inspections on June 18 and July 16, zero deficiencies found.
- Cottage Grove Place, Linn County (6 cases, up from 0. Note: This is a new outbreak at the home, with a previous outbreak resulting in at least 6 infections.) Infection-control inspection on June 15, zero deficiencies found.
- Parkridge Specialty Care, Polk County (5 cases, up from 3); infection-control inspection on June 9, zero deficiencies found.
- Prairie Ridge Care Center, Sioux County (5 cases, up from 0); infection-control inspection on June 9, zero deficiencies found.
- Good Samaritan Home-Forest City, Winnebago County (4 cases, up from 0); infection-control inspection on June 17, with the home cited for failing to disinfect equipment and properly care for wounds. No fines imposed. Infection-control inspection on July 21, zero deficiencies found.
- Grand Meadows, Dubuque County (3 cases, up from 0); infection-control inspection on June 10, zero deficiencies found.
- Calvin Community, Polk County (3 cases, up from 0. Note: This is a new outbreak at the home, with a previous outbreak resulting in at least 25 infections.) Infection-control inspection on July 1, zero deficiencies found.
The 56 Iowa nursing homes that have experienced confirmed outbreaks that have since been resolved, along with the total number of staff and resident infections associated with those outbreaks, are:
- Pillar of Cedar Valley, Black Hawk County (60 cases)
- New Aldaya Lifescapes, Black Hawk County (36 cases)
- Harmony House Health Care Center, Black Hawk County (91 cases)
- Friendship Village Retirement Center, Black Hawk County (52 cases)
- Bartels Lutheran Retirement, Bremer County (31 cases)
- Good Samaritan Newell, Buena Vista County (13 cases)
- Pleasant View Home, Buena Vista County (11 cases)
- The Alverno Senior Care Community, Clinton County (3 cases)
- Granger Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Dallas County (58 cases)
- Arbor Springs of West Des Moines, Dallas County (37 cases)
- Rowley Memorial Masonic Home, Dallas County (32 cases)
- Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing at Perry, Dallas County (11 cases)
- Edgewood Convalescent Home, Delaware County (10 cases)
- Azria Health Prairie Ridge, Des Moines County (5 cases)
- Accura Healthcare of Milford, Dickinson County (11 cases)
- Dubuque Specialty Care, Dubuque County (52 cases)
- Accura Healthcare of Newton-West, Jasper County (41 cases)
- Park Centre, Jasper County (27 cases)
- Linn Manor Care Center, Linn County (40 cases)
- Manor Care Health Services of Cedar Rapids, Linn County (50 cases)
- Living Center West, Linn County (83 cases)
- Cottage Grove Place, Linn County (6 cases)
- Heritage Specialty Care, Linn County (116 cases)
- Wapello Specialty Care, Louisa County (48 cases)
- Crystal Heights Care Center, Mahaska County (79 cases)
- Accura Healthcare of Marshalltown, Marshall County (58 cases)
- Iowa Veterans Home, Marshall County (42 cases)
- Oakwood Specialty Care, Monroe County (45 cases)
- Good Samaritan Home-Villisca, Montgomery County (6 cases)
- Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Muscatine County (81 cases)
- Wilton Retirement Community, Muscatine County (33 cases)
- Lutheran Living Senior Campus, Muscatine County (35 cases)
- Sunny View Care Center, Polk County (69 cases)
- Rehabilitation Center of Des Moines, Polk County (19 cases)
- Trinity Center at Luther Park, Polk County (99 cases)
- Mill Pond Health Care, Polk County (12 cases)
- University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Polk County (70 cases)
- Polk City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Polk County (23 cases)
- Ramsey Village, Polk County (20 cases)
- Fleur Heights Center for Wellness & Rehab, Polk County (45 cases)
- Calvin Community, Polk County (25 cases)
- Altoona Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Polk County (21 cases)
- Bishop Drumm Retirement Center, Polk County (103 cases)
- Mitchell Village Care Center, Polk County (35 cases)
- On With Life, Polk County (39 cases)
- Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center, Polk County (8 cases)
- St. Francis Manor, Poweshiek County (74 cases)
- Bethany Life, Story County (24 cases)
- Sunnycrest Nursing Center, Tama County (12 cases)
- Westbrook Acres, Tama County (46 cases)
- Premier Estates of Toledo, Tama County (52 cases)
- Vista Woods Care Center, Wapello County (38 cases)
- McCreedy Home, Washington County (30 cases)
- Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing at Gowrie, Webster County (3 cases)
- Touchstone Healthcare Community, Woodbury County (22 cases)
- Holy Spirit Retirement Home, Woodbury County (32 cases)
