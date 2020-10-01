COVID-19 test results delayed by cyberattack will soon reach Nebraska's dashboard

The coronavirus numbers displayed on Nebraska's data dashboard are expected to change significantly over the next few days as the state adds testing data that was delayed due to the cyberattack on Nebraska Medicine's computer systems.

The Nebraska Medicine Clinical Lab and the Nebraska Public Health Lab process coronavirus tests and are housed at Nebraska Medicine/University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Many of Nebraska Medicine's computer systems weren't working after a Sept. 20 cyberattack.

During the shutdown, results from tests run through those labs weren't always being sent to the state's COVID-19 data reporting system.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it worked with UNMC and the Nebraska Public Health Lab to figure out an alternate way to route positive results to local health departments so they could contact people and conduct contact tracing.