COVID and flu patients putting strain on Nebraska hospitals

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and the flu are on the rise in Nebraska, with a number of community hospitals reporting that they are filling up with such patients.

For the week ending Dec. 3, an average of 214 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID, up from 181 the week before. Those numbers, however, are far below recent winter peaks.

In addition, 323 Nebraskans were hospitalized with influenza-like illness, up by 175 from the week before.

Nationally, the flu hospitalization rate is higher at this point in the season than it has been in a decade.

Dr. Jason Kruger, chief medical officer with Lincoln's St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center, said Monday in a call with reporters that his hospital is nearly full, as are most community hospitals across the state. The emergency department has been calling in extra staff to handle the number of patients. One extra doctor was called in Monday. The increased volume in the hospital includes more children.

"The systems are very busy, but I don’t think we're overwhelmed," he said.

Dr. Michael Schooff, primary care medical director for CHI Health Clinic, said the health system's primary care and walk-in clinics are seeing significant increases in flu cases and a mild increase in COVID cases. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are down a little.

The walk-in or priority care clinics in the Omaha metro area historically have seen about 280 patients a day at this time of year, he said. Now they're averaging 480 patients a day, most with respiratory symptoms.

The rising levels of respiratory illnesses and strain on hospitals prompted the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday to urge Americans to get vaccinated against both viruses.

The rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska come despite the fact that overall cases reported in the state are flat.

The state recorded 1,997 COVID cases last week, virtually unchanged from both the prior week and the week before that, according to CDC figures.

In fact, virus cases in Nebraska have now been in a holding pattern for five weeks, ranging between 1,800 and 2,000 cases during that time. Cases also are a fraction of where they were at the same time during the first two years of the pandemic.

Nebraska’s cases, while relatively low, still rank high among the states, with Nebraska posting the 13th-highest per-capita rate.

The state's three highest-population counties, Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy, all have rates that are at or below the national average. Nebraska’s high ranking is due to markedly higher rates in the state’s rural areas.

Influenza continued its sharp rise last week, both in Nebraska and the nation as a whole. Nebraska recorded just over 1,900 cases of flu last week, up by more than 700 from the week before.

Nationally, respiratory syncytial virus, for which there is no vaccine, may have peaked in the South and begun to level off in the Midwest, said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Walensky also urged Americans to get up to date on vaccines against COVID. People who are vaccinated are nearly 15 times less likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated. And those with an updated shot are less likely to suffer severe disease than those who are not up to date.

The CDC director also said wearing a high-quality, well-fitting mask is an everyday precaution that people can take to reduce their chances of catching or spreading a respiratory virus during the holiday season.

Walensky also encouraged other preventive measures, including staying home when ill, washing hands frequently and improving ventilation during the respiratory virus season, particularly in areas of high COVID transmission.

Throughout the pandemic, Nebraska has seen big gaps in vaccination rates between its rural and urban areas — a trend that continues. In most rural counties, less than 10% of the adult population has received the latest booster.

The rates are 19% in Douglas County, 18% in Sarpy County and 20% in Lancaster. The state’s lowest rate is in Kimball County in the state’s Panhandle, at under 3%.