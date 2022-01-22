COVID canceled mission trips, so Omaha groups focused on local matters

During his first mission trip to Ecuador, Brad King and fellow church members worked at an orphanage.
While there, the group learned of several locals who would be kicked out of their homes, which were on government property.
The volunteers — many of whom attend Westside Church in Omaha — committed to building one home a year for the impacted families.
“Once you start,” King said, “it kind of gets in your heart, and you feel like you want to do more.”
King, who is 73, has gone on to take more than 20 international trips, many to Ecuador, and more than 40 domestic mission trips, averaging two to four trips a year.
But the coronavirus pandemic halted King’s trips, forcing him and other volunteers to take a year off because of ever-changing restrictions and guidelines.
King said he and his team were bummed to miss the trip. But the cancellation also left the Ecuadorian family to whom they had promised a home stuck where they were for another year.
King and the rest of the Westside Church group aren’t the only ones who have had their plans put on hold. The number of mission trips, especially international ones, has declined because of the pandemic.
Some groups shifted gears, opting to take domestic trips or donate to international causes. Others found opportunities to volunteer in their own communities.
Christ for the City International — an organization based in Omaha that helps facilitate mission trips — saw a sharp decrease in trips in 2020, doing 10% of the number it might organize in a typical year, said Jacob Hjemvick, chief operations officer. Although based here, Christ for the City has ministry bases in 16 countries.
Last year saw some recovery in the number of trips, but it still was at 20% to 25% of a typical year. This year, Hjemvick said, he expects to see 80% to 90% of the typical annual number of domestic trips and a little over 30% of international trips the organization had been doing before the pandemic.
In a typical year, about 2,000 people would take mission trips through Christ for the City, with about 500 heading overseas. For the last two years, only about 70 or 80 people were traveling internationally.
Over the last two years, Hjemvick said, the changing nature of travel restrictions tied to the pandemic kept many churches from taking trips.
“It’s been difficult to predict what’s happening six months down the road, let alone one month,” he said.
Stuck on the sidelines at home, many church groups opted to donate money toward the organization’s ministry bases instead. Donations were up roughly 10% compared with 2019, Hjemvick said.
“The unfortunate thing is that not as many people are getting to experience it as in past years, but it doesn’t (stop) the work from continuing on,” Hjemvick said.
The money allowed missionaries based in other countries to get creative. Some assembled and delivered food baskets to those in need.
“The office here in Omaha is not the best place to have all the answers for what’s going on in Colombia, Costa Rica, Zimbabwe or any of the other places we work,” Hjemvick said. “We rely on local leaders, and decision-making and authority is all in their hands.”
Unable to send youth and adult teams on mission trips to Costa Rica, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church opted to send financial aid to ministries in the country through Christ for the City International.
Beautiful Savior, which is in La Vista, typically sends groups to Costa Rica three or four times a year, said Scott Wollberg, the church’s operations director. With trips on hold, they reached out to trip organizers with Christ for the City to see how they could continue to serve and finance ministries in the Central American country.
At home, the church ramped up its annual “Make a Difference” week.
Congregants completed service projects across the Omaha metro area. Many worked with Open Door Mission and Siena Francis House and cleaned up local parks, Wollberg said.
At Open Door Mission, church members made and packaged sandwich lunches for local students who weren’t getting school food because they were staying home and learning remotely. It was an eye-opener, Wollberg said, to see the need in the community.
Local service projects have become part of many church members’ routines now.
“Our emphasis all along is to go out and serve. Be the hands and feet of Christ,” Wollberg said. “Whether they do that in a foreign nation or here in Omaha, we don’t care, as long as they’re doing it. That has been one benefit from the pandemic.”
Despite the efforts of groups at Beautiful Savior and other local organizations, officials at Open Door Mission said they have seen a steep decline in volunteers since the pandemic began.
Prior to the pandemic, about 15,000 volunteers were coming in monthly, said Candace Gregory, president and CEO. Now that number is down to about 6,000.
While youth groups have come in to replicate their mission experience locally, Gregory said it doesn’t make up for the loss of volunteers. Running the shelter’s programming, she said, isn’t sustainable without volunteers.
Initially, the organization limited the number of volunteers to allow for social distancing and to keep patrons and staff safe. But those numbers have yet to pick back up to where they were.
“Volunteering is a habit,” Gregory said. “You get into a routine, a schedule. Then we had a pandemic that was huge, and we were isolating and people were told to stay in place. Now, trying to win people back is extremely hard.”
At the same time, the pandemic brought to light the struggles of people in the community, particularly food insecurity.
The shelter has seen a significant uptick in people participating in the “volunteer in place” program. That allows volunteers to take on projects such as making blankets, packing sack lunches or assembling toiletry kits from home.
People don’t have to travel overseas to get to the mission field, Gregory said.
“They found other opportunities, and I think it was a real eye-opener to the poverty and social issues that are very much alive in our own community,” Gregory said. “That’s a positive that came out of it.”
