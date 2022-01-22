COVID canceled mission trips, so Omaha groups focused on local matters

During his first mission trip to Ecuador, Brad King and fellow church members worked at an orphanage.

While there, the group learned of several locals who would be kicked out of their homes, which were on government property.

The volunteers — many of whom attend Westside Church in Omaha — committed to building one home a year for the impacted families.

“Once you start,” King said, “it kind of gets in your heart, and you feel like you want to do more.”

King, who is 73, has gone on to take more than 20 international trips, many to Ecuador, and more than 40 domestic mission trips, averaging two to four trips a year.

But the coronavirus pandemic halted King’s trips, forcing him and other volunteers to take a year off because of ever-changing restrictions and guidelines.

King said he and his team were bummed to miss the trip. But the cancellation also left the Ecuadorian family to whom they had promised a home stuck where they were for another year.