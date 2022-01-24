COVID cases and hospitalizations up in Nebraska but coming down elsewhere

Nebraska hit a new all-time high for COVID-19 cases last week, but the pace of growth slowed.
And hospitals across the state continued to see more coronavirus cases.
Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said Monday that Nebraskans might have heard that COVID cases and hospitalizations are beginning to come down across the country.
When numbers finally start to drop here, he said, the pressures on the state's hospitals won't immediately go away.
"We’re still in for a long haul here in terms of caring for Nebraskans in our hospitals," he said.
A significant number of hospital staffers are out sick with COVID or are caring for ill family members. In addition, some staffers have left for other jobs, and the demand for both COVID and non-COVID care is high.
Compounding those issues, Nordquist said, are shortages in blood supplies and an increase in patients seeking COVID testing in hospital emergency rooms. Patients with mild symptoms are urged to seek testing at clinics, community testing sites and pharmacies.
Nebraska added 29,141 new cases for the week ending Thursday, up from 27,987 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That 4% growth in cases was well below the 85% growth the previous week that ranked among the highest in the nation.
The number of daily hospitalized patients in Nebraska averaged 686 for the week, up 6% from the preceding week. New daily admissions hit 87 per day on average, up 13%.
As of Thursday, 737 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID, the most since early December 2020.
The slowing of Nebraska’s COVID case growth could suggest omicron may be nearing its peak in the state, though the state still was seeing 5,000 new cases a day at the end of last week.
Health officials also caution that official case counts likely are lower than actual infections, given tight availability of testing, particularly in rural areas, and the fact that at-home test results aren't reported to health departments.
Locally, Douglas County, the state's most populous, reported 8,371 cases for the week ending Saturday, down a little more than 1,100 from the preceding week. Both the Lincoln-Lancaster and the Sarpy/Cass Health Departments also reported slight decreases in cases last week from the preceding week.
The omicron wave already has peaked nationally, with nearly half of states posting declining numbers last week. Hospitalizations nationally have begun to fall, too. Most of those states that have peaked are in the northeast and far west, but also include neighboring Colorado.
One challenge hospitals have faced is a lack of places where they can send patients who are well enough to be discharged but not well enough to go home.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that the state was looking to relieve that pressure by opening 100 skilled nursing beds in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island.
Nordquist said the first of those beds are expected to open early next week in closed wings of existing facilities.
Ricketts also testified that he planned to supplement the federal at-home COVID testing initiative by implementing a state at-home testing program. The state also would provide links to the state health system to allow people to voluntarily report their test results.
Dr. Harris Frankel, chief medical officer with Nebraska Medicine, said the tipping point that led the health system to enact its crisis standards of care on Jan. 13 was staff absenteeism.
COVID-19 patients currently occupy between 22% and 25% of inpatient beds, Frankel said. That has significantly impinged on the health system's ability to care for inpatients. It also has affected the hospital's ability to accept transfer patients.
Manuela Banner, president and CEO of Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, said patients have waited three and four days for transfers. Staff members have gone beyond what they thought was within their capabilities to care for them.
Ryan Larsen, CEO of Community Medical Center in Falls City, said transfers can take a couple of days and, in some cases, a couple of weeks.
"We are taking care of people in new ways," he said. "It’s about everybody trying to help in whatever way we can."
Larsen said his hospital also is starting to see more patients with lingering COVID symptoms, particularly cognitive ones. Banner said she thinks health care providers are just beginning to see the impact of care delayed during the pandemic.
Some 73% of Nebraskans adults are now fully vaccinated, just below the 73.8% U.S. rate and ranking 25th among the states. Just under 50% of the fully vaccinated Nebraska adults also have received a booster dose, well over the 43% U.S. rate.
While schools are getting hit hard with COVID outbreaks and staff absences, most parents don’t seem to be in a hurry to get their kids vaccinated.
Only 34.7% of Nebraska children ages 7 to 12 are fully vaccinated. That’s 22nd among states. Iowa ranks 32nd at 31.8%. Vermont leads the nation at 59%.
Nebraska added 29 COVID-19 deaths during the week, bringing the total for the pandemic to 3,569.
When Ricketts ended the pandemic state of emergency in Nebraska effective June 30, the state had seen nearly 225,000 total cases. In less than seven months under the delta and omicron variants, the state's case number now exceeds 413,000.