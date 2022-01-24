COVID cases and hospitalizations up in Nebraska but coming down elsewhere

Ryan Larsen, CEO of Community Medical Center in Falls City, said transfers can take a couple of days and, in some cases, a couple of weeks.

"We are taking care of people in new ways," he said. "It’s about everybody trying to help in whatever way we can."

Larsen said his hospital also is starting to see more patients with lingering COVID symptoms, particularly cognitive ones. Banner said she thinks health care providers are just beginning to see the impact of care delayed during the pandemic.

Some 73% of Nebraskans adults are now fully vaccinated, just below the 73.8% U.S. rate and ranking 25th among the states. Just under 50% of the fully vaccinated Nebraska adults also have received a booster dose, well over the 43% U.S. rate.

While schools are getting hit hard with COVID outbreaks and staff absences, most parents don’t seem to be in a hurry to get their kids vaccinated.

Only 34.7% of Nebraska children ages 7 to 12 are fully vaccinated. That’s 22nd among states. Iowa ranks 32nd at 31.8%. Vermont leads the nation at 59%.

Nebraska added 29 COVID-19 deaths during the week, bringing the total for the pandemic to 3,569.