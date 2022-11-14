COVID cases flat in Nebraska, but boosters are up

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska was flat last week, ending a recent trend of rising virus numbers.

The 1,758 new virus cases reported by the state to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was eight fewer than the number reported the previous week. That ended a three-week run in which cases had risen 68%.

Hospitalizations also were relatively flat last week, with the average of 135 Nebraskans hospitalized daily last week differing little from the 138 of the previous week.

All Nebraska counties that are in the Omaha metro area are reporting low case levels. The highest levels in Nebraska are in northeast and north-central Nebraska and the state’s Panhandle.

The state did add 44 deaths to its toll, bringing the total for the pandemic to 4,606. Deaths tend to be added to the state count in bunches, but Nebraska is nonetheless averaging about two deaths a day since the beginning of October.

The CDC also reported a notable uptick in the number of Nebraskans receiving the latest booster shot.

The additional 46,000 Nebraskans 18 and over who were reported to have received the shot last week was the most in any week since the CDC began tracking the statistic.

That raised the percentage of Nebraska adults who have received the latest booster to 12.7% — up from 9.6% the previous week and now higher than the U.S. rate of 11.7%.

Almost half the new boosters added last week were among those 65 and older, the population that has been most vulnerable to COVID-19. Almost one-third of those 65 and up have now received the latest booster.

But parents still appear reluctant to get their children vaccinated. Of the over 193,000 bivalent booster shots administered in Nebraska, only about 7,600 have been among children 5 to 17.

During the pandemic, Nebraska has recorded more than 537,000 cases of COVID-19.