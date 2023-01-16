COVID cases, hospitalizations remain low in Nebraska, but boosters urged

The number of cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remained relatively low in Nebraska last week and declined slightly in the nation as a whole, but health officials continue to urge boosting.

Regional differences in both cases and hospitalizations continued in the U.S., with COVID cases and hospitalizations remaining elevated in parts of the East and South.

Nebraska tallied 1,486 cases for the week ending Jan. 11, close to the 1,420 cases tallied the week before, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was down from a peak above 3,600 in early December. The state's per-capita case count remained in the lower third among states.

A new subvariant of the coronavirus that has become dominant in the East also gained slightly in Nebraska, according to preliminary data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. XBB.1.5 made up an estimated 9% of positive samples to undergo genomic sequencing, up slightly from the week before.

Nationally, XBB.1.5, which is more transmissible than other recent versions of the virus and can more effectively infect cells, now appears to dominate in the U.S. According to CDC projections, it made up 43% of positive samples to undergo genomic sequencing last week. The subvariant topped 80% of positive samples sequenced in the Northeast.

Amid uncertainty about what kind of wave the new subvariant will produce, health officials have urged people to get up to date on vaccines. Specifically, that means getting the updated bivalent booster, which targets the original strains as well as more recent omicron subvariants.

Early findings from a study measuring the effectiveness of the bivalent boosters indicate that the shot provides vulnerable people over 65 with significant protection against the worst outcomes.

Published by the CDC in late December, the study indicated that people over age 65 who had received the updated bivalent booster were 84% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated people.

Bivalent-boosted older adults also were 73% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who had received monovalent or original vaccines but not the new booster.

"This pandemic has gone on for a long time," said Dr. Nicholas Mohr, a University of Iowa professor of emergency medicine, anesthesia and epidemiology who participated in the study. "Everybody wants this to be done. But we continue to have more variants, the virus continues to evolve and immunity doesn't last forever."

"One way that we can protect not only ourselves but also our friends and family members, especially those high risk groups, is to be boosted," he said. "And the bivalent vaccine is a really an important tool to improve outcomes in our communities."

Uptake of the updated shots has been low, even among seniors. In Nebraska, only 43% of the vulnerable 65-and-over population had received the latest booster as of early January. That was above the U.S. average of 38%. Iowa ranked in the top 10 nationally, with 51% of its 65-and-over population having received the latest booster.

Looking at all adults, only 19% in Nebraska, 22% in Iowa and 18% nationally are up to date on all their shots.

And booster shots are almost nonexistent among children. Among those 17 and under, only roughly 5% in Nebraska, Iowa or nationally have received the latest booster.

The analysis was conducted when other omicron subvariants, namely BA.5, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, were predominant. But lab studies suggest the bivalent booster still is effective against severe disease with XBB.1.5, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The CDC recommends updated bivalent boosters for everyone 5 and older, if it has been at least two months since their last dose. Children ages 6 months to 4 years who completed the Moderna primary series also can get the booster if it has been at least two months since their last dose. There is no booster recommendation for children 6 months to 4 years who got the Pfizer primary vaccine series.

In a bit of good news, both influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, continue to decline in Nebraska as well as in the country as a whole. Nebraska's influenza-like illness activity was high last week, down from the very high category, where it had been for weeks.

Nebraska now has tallied more than 558,000 cases of COVID-19. The seven additional deaths reported last week bring the state's total count to 4,730.