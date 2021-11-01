COVID cases, hospitalizations up in Nebraska after 4-week decline

Nebraska's coronavirus cases and hospitalizations were up again last week, indicating that the delta surge that began over the summer has not yet lost its sting.

The state reported 5,316 new cases for the week ending Friday, up from 3,100 the previous week, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

However, the data picture is less than crystal clear: Roughly 600 of the new cases appear to have occurred the previous week, but the reporting of them was delayed. Even adjusting for that reporting discrepancy, Nebraska's case growth appears to be among the top five among the states as new cases nationwide continue to fall.

If the increase holds, it will interrupt a slow, four-week-long decline in cases.

One clearer sign that cases are rising: Hospitalizations also ticked up last week, from an average of 369 a day to 375. New daily admissions were up more sharply, from 41 a day to 50.

CDC data indicated that 402 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday. That was up from the 379 coronavirus patients listed as hospitalized on the state's hospital capacity dashboard Tuesday. The figure still was short of the recent peak of 448 hospitalized on Sept. 20.