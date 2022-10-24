COVID cases tick up in Nebraska after six weeks of decline

COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, ending a six-week stretch of falling virus numbers.

The state reported 1,140 cases for the week ending Oct. 19, an 8% increase from 1,052 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While cases nationally still were falling slightly, nearly half of the states are now seeing rising numbers, perhaps a hint of the winter increase many experts have been predicting based on rising case numbers in Europe.

At least two of the new coronavirus variants responsible for the increase in cases in Europe also increased last week in the United States, according to CDC estimates. However, those variants had not yet made an appearance in Nebraska's official variant report.

Nebraska’s increase was the 12th highest by percentage in the country. However, its per-capita case level remains relatively low, the 12th lowest nationally and about a fourth of levels seen here as recently as July.

However, the state, like the nation as a whole, also is seeing an increase in other respiratory viruses. The number of positive tests for influenza ticked up last week and cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, continued on a steep upward curve.

Health officials have continued to encourage people to get flu shots and the latest bivalent booster for COVID-19. Of Americans who have gotten a primary series of the vaccine, about 111.4 million have gotten a booster and 19.4 million have gotten the new shots, according to the CDC. But 49.5% of the total booster-eligible population has not received a booster.