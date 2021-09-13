COVID numbers flatten in Nebraska. Will the trend hold?

Lawler said he still is hearing of health care providers who are having a hard time finding beds for patients — both non-COVID and COVID-positive ones — who need a higher level of care.

One health care provider in south-central Nebraska said she contacted the transfer center Thursday, seeking a bed for a patient who had been intubated but was otherwise stable. She was told the transfer center could not accommodate unstable patients for transfer. She and two other staff members made 17 calls before finding an ICU bed for the patient in Iowa.

Khalilah LeGrande, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said in an email that the transfer center is working the way in which it was designed and that the requirements have been clearly outlined to the providers.

A spokesman for Bryan Health in Lincoln said the health system is routinely at capacity. At midnight Sunday, the hospital had 51 intensive care patients for its 50 ICU beds.

Cory Shaw, Nebraska Medicine's chief operating officer, said the health system's capacity situation hasn't changed over the past six weeks. The Nebraska Medical Center keeps a few beds open for emergencies, but to do that it has accepted limited transfers from other facilities.