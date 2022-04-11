COVID numbers increase nationally, but not in Nebraska

As a new COVID-19 subvariant has started raising case levels nationally, the number of cases in Nebraska continues to stay flat to falling, with fewer hospitalizations.

Nebraska reported 320 new cases for the week ending Friday, down from 541 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nebraska’s weekly case numbers generally have fluctuated between 300 and 600 for the past five weeks since coming down from the state’s omicron peak in January.

Nebraska’s per-capita case rate last week was the nation’s third-lowest, after South Carolina and South Dakota, and less than a third of the national rate. Iowa also ranks in the bottom 10 in per-capita rates.

Nationally, cases rose 4% last week, and nearly two-thirds of states saw rising case numbers as a new omicron subvariant, dubbed BA.2, has become more prevalent. Highly contagious, BA.2 now is the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States.

Based on preliminary data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, BA.2 as of April 2 made up 27% of positive virus samples that had been genomically sequenced. A new report is expected Wednesday.

The state also posts data from sampling for COVID-19 in wastewater at 13 locations across the state, including two each in Douglas and Lancaster Counties. People infected with the virus shed it in their stool. Last week's data also points to flat to falling infection numbers in the state.

Whether the latest version of the virus will cause a major spike in cases across the United States isn't yet known. Health officials have said BA.2's impact likely will depend on how much immunity there is in the population, figuring in vaccinations, boosters and recent omicron infections. Immunity in people who were vaccinated or boosted months ago probably has begun to wane. But those infected within the past two months probably still have immunity.

Health officials say the best way for people to protect against serious illness is to get vaccinated and boosted. For people 50 and older, that now includes getting a fourth shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. People with compromised immune systems already were eligible for the booster.

The number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID averaged 60 last week, down 31%.

Nebraska recorded 13 more COVID deaths last week, bringing the number of confirmed or suspected deaths to 4,175. The total number of cases reported in the state stands at 478,044.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Julie Anderson Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066. Follow Julie Anderson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today