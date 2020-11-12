COVID pandemic prompts changes to Omaha's Holiday Lights Festival

Omaha's annual Holiday Lights Festival will look different this year. Again.

Because of continuing construction on the Gene Leahy Mall, the festival will adopt some of the same changes that were made last year. Other changes are being implemented to keep festivalgoers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, officials are putting extra emphasis on the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign, which benefits the Food Bank for the Heartland.

"Events and activities have been modified this year, of course, to follow the public health guidelines and keep our families safe as we continue to fight COVID-19," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Thursday.

Just like last year, no Thanksgiving lighting ceremony will be held. Instead, holiday lights and décor will be set up in the Old Market and surrounding streets from Nov. 20 to Jan. 4. Lights will be put up from 10th to 13th Streets between Harney and Jackson Streets. Displays also will be set up along 24th Street in North and South Omaha.

Like last year, spectators will watch New Year's Eve fireworks from their own vehicles. Free parking is available in Lots A, B and C near the CHI Health Center and in Gallup parking lots. The show will be choreographed to music to honor frontline first responders and health care workers.