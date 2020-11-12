COVID pandemic prompts changes to Omaha's Holiday Lights Festival

Omaha's annual Holiday Lights Festival will look different this year. Again.
Because of continuing construction on the Gene Leahy Mall, the festival will adopt some of the same changes that were made last year. Other changes are being implemented to keep festivalgoers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, officials are putting extra emphasis on the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign, which benefits the Food Bank for the Heartland.
"Events and activities have been modified this year, of course, to follow the public health guidelines and keep our families safe as we continue to fight COVID-19," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Thursday.
Just like last year, no Thanksgiving lighting ceremony will be held. Instead, holiday lights and décor will be set up in the Old Market and surrounding streets from Nov. 20 to Jan. 4. Lights will be put up from 10th to 13th Streets between Harney and Jackson Streets. Displays also will be set up along 24th Street in North and South Omaha.
Like last year, spectators will watch New Year's Eve fireworks from their own vehicles. Free parking is available in Lots A, B and C near the CHI Health Center and in Gallup parking lots. The show will be choreographed to music to honor frontline first responders and health care workers.
This year's Family Festival, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 6, will be set up as a drive-thru at the Omaha Police Department's Mounted Patrol Barn, 615 Leavenworth St. Families can pick up craft kits, see holiday characters and meet police horses.
An ice rink won't be set up in the Capitol District this year, but the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign will take place as planned.
The campaign, led by the Conagra Brands Foundation, asks for community support to help those affected by the pandemic. This year's goal is to provide 1.5 million meals, said Stevi Milbourn with Conagra Brands. Conagra Brands will match all funds up to $100,000. Baker's Supermarkets will contribute $20,000 to the cause.
Food insecurity across Food Bank for the Heartland's 93-county service area has increased 43%, officials said. During the pandemic, the food bank has provided 1.8 million meals for those in need.
People will be able to drop off nonperishable food items at Food Bank for the Heartland, 10525 J St., between 9 a.m. and noon Dec. 5. Attendees will stay in their vehicles and volunteers will collect the food.
Other ways to contribute to the campaign include:
- Drop off nonperishable food items in blue barrels at Baker's locations in Omaha, Bellevue and Fremont.
- Text "FOOD" to 74121 to make a monetary donation.
- Feed special holiday parking meters found on sidewalks near businesses. Locations of the meters, which are white, can be found at holidaylightsfestival.org.
- Drop off nonperishable food items at select community organizations and businesses or during the Family Festival on Dec. 6.
For more information on the event, visit holidaylightsfestival.org.
