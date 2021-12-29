COVID-related shortages could send tab for Offutt rebuilding through the roof

“The cost of it is so dynamic. It’s significantly more,” Conover said. “A lot of it is the market. A lot of it was missed requirements at the beginning of the flood.”

He said other bases recovering from disasters — such as Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, which was leveled by a Category 5 hurricane in October 2018 — are experiencing similar cost inflation. The Tyndall project has been pegged at $5 billion.

“It’s not just us,” Conover said.

The flood hit Offutt on March 15, 2019, and waters rose rapidly despite an all-hands-on-deck pumping and sandbagging effort by the 55th Wing to stave off damage. About one-third of the base — including part of the runway, two large hangars, and buildings containing 1.2 million square feet of office space — was inundated with filthy water up to 8 feet deep. The flood took weeks to recede.

Most of the ruined buildings were low-slung structures one or two stories high, built during or soon after World War II.

Engineers came up with an initial estimate of $359 million to rebuild the southern part of the base into eight functional campuses, with similar uses grouped together.