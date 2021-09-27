COVID shots available at clinics across Omaha this week

People who haven't yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine can get a free shot this week at one of several Douglas County Health Department clinics across Omaha.

No appointment is necessary.

Youths ages 12 to 17 are eligible to take the Pfizer vaccine. Those ages 12 to 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

People also can get shots at other locations around town, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

Monday

Methodist College, 720 N. 87th St., 1-6 p.m.

Tuesday

Metropolitan Community College South Campus, 2801 Edward "Babe Gomez" Ave., 9 a.m.-noon

Metropolitan Community College South Express, 3002 S. 24th St., 1-3 p.m.

CHI Health Center (at the Eagles concert), 455 N. 10th St., 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday

Metropolitan Community College Fort Street campus, 5300 N. 30th St., 9 a.m.-noon