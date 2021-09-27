COVID shots available at clinics across Omaha this week

People who haven't yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine can get a free shot this week at one of several Douglas County Health Department clinics across Omaha.
No appointment is necessary.
Youths ages 12 to 17 are eligible to take the Pfizer vaccine. Those ages 12 to 18 must have a parent or guardian present.
People also can get shots at other locations around town, including grocery stores and pharmacies.
Monday
Methodist College, 720 N. 87th St., 1-6 p.m.
Tuesday
Metropolitan Community College South Campus, 2801 Edward "Babe Gomez" Ave., 9 a.m.-noon
Metropolitan Community College South Express, 3002 S. 24th St., 1-3 p.m.
CHI Health Center (at the Eagles concert), 455 N. 10th St., 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday
Metropolitan Community College Fort Street campus, 5300 N. 30th St., 9 a.m.-noon
Metropolitan Community College South Omaha campus, 2801 Edward "Babe" Gomez Ave., 1-4 p.m.
UNO's Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Library, 6401 University Drive (park in Lot E), 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Simple Foundation, Miguel Keith Park and Memorial at 30th and W Streets next to the Kroc Center, 4:30-7 p.m.
Thursday
Metropolitan Community College Applied Technology Center, 10407 State St., 9-11 a.m.
Metropolitan Community College North Express Campus, 2112 N. 30th St., 1-4 p.m.
Friday
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Millard North High School (at football game), 14905 Q St., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Omaha Farmers Market, 1011 Jackson St., 8 a.m.-noon
Omaha Economic Development Corp., 2221 N. 24th St., noon-4 p.m.