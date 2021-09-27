 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID shots available at clinics across Omaha this week
0 comments

COVID shots available at clinics across Omaha this week

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that the state is bringing back an online dashboard to track COVID cases and hospitalizations.

People who haven't yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine can get a free shot this week at one of several Douglas County Health Department clinics across Omaha.

No appointment is necessary.

Youths ages 12 to 17 are eligible to take the Pfizer vaccine. Those ages 12 to 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

People also can get shots at other locations around town, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

Monday

Methodist College, 720 N. 87th St., 1-6 p.m. 

Tuesday

Metropolitan Community College South Campus, 2801 Edward "Babe Gomez" Ave., 9 a.m.-noon

Metropolitan Community College South Express, 3002 S. 24th St., 1-3 p.m.

CHI Health Center (at the Eagles concert), 455 N. 10th St., 6-8 p.m. 

Wednesday

Metropolitan Community College Fort Street campus, 5300 N. 30th St., 9 a.m.-noon

Metropolitan Community College South Omaha campus, 2801 Edward "Babe" Gomez Ave., 1-4 p.m.

UNO's Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Library, 6401 University Drive (park in Lot E), 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Simple Foundation, Miguel Keith Park and Memorial at 30th and W Streets next to the Kroc Center, 4:30-7 p.m. 

Thursday

Metropolitan Community College Applied Technology Center, 10407 State St., 9-11 a.m.

Metropolitan Community College North Express Campus, 2112 N. 30th St., 1-4 p.m.

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 

Millard North High School (at football game), 14905 Q St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. 

Saturday

Omaha Farmers Market, 1011 Jackson St., 8 a.m.-noon 

Omaha Economic Development Corp., 2221 N. 24th St., noon-4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

John Hinckley to be released from oversight

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert