COVID takes toll on Omaha police, firefighter ranks

With the omicron variant sweeping through Douglas County and the ranks of first responders, the Omaha Police and Fire Departments found themselves down a collective 74 people on Wednesday.

As a result, the two departments have implemented a mask mandate for employees.

Most of the individuals who have tested positive are vaccinated and have mild symptoms, but a few unvaccinated people have been hospitalized, according to a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The Omaha Police Department has 35 employees off work because of positive COVID tests. The Fire Department has 39 employees sidelined with COVID. The previous peak and the percentage of staff currently off work weren’t available.

The statement described the rate of illness as consistent with what is being seen elsewhere in the county.

Vaccinations are not mandatory for employees of either department.

The city did not immediately provide numbers for the percentage of employees unvaccinated in each department. In July, The World-Herald reported that 27% of Omaha firefighters and 41% of Omaha police officers were unvaccinated based on a records request at that time.